With COVID in retreat, the rhythms of normal life are returning to Louisiana. Carnival was the most noticeable, and it’s good to see that our state’s signature celebration seems not to have ushered in a new spike of the deadly virus.
This week marks another important event on the path back to normalcy: Entrepreneur Week in New Orleans.
The event dates back to 2009, when it was part of a broad movement to rebuild New Orleans’ economy — in ways that were different, and better — after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. It was going strong when the COVID shutdowns knocked it off its path two years ago.
Entrepreneur Week aims to connect startups with investors, and this year’s version centers on big themes: opportunity for Black entrepreneurs, “Clean Tech,” and “Culture Tech.”
Boosting this year’s event, The Idea Village announced this month that the top prize money would be increased eightfold to $750,000, with the support of successful graduates of the accelerator program, Scott Wolfe, of Levelset, and Patrick Comer, of Lucid.
Last year Lucid became Louisiana’s first “unicorn” company, fetching just over $1 billion from a Swedish technology firm — a huge win for the city’s startup culture and part of a record-breaking year for “exits,” meaning the sale of local startups.
"The $2.5 billion-plus in 'exits' that happened in 2021 proved that New Orleans and the surrounding region can build world-class startups," said Jon Atkinson, Idea Village's CEO. "This year focuses on how we get this flywheel turning faster in a way that is uniquely New Orleans and nods to the special community that has been built over the last 20 years."
New Orleans has the ingredients to be a leader in the competitive world of startup culture, with great universities, a welcoming culture, and a lifestyle that attracts young and creative professionals.
There are challenges, including state legislators anxious to pass bills that make headlines but undermine inclusiveness and thereby discourage talented people from coming to Louisiana. And of course, there is the frightening uptick in crime, which inhibits economic development in ways large and small.
The coronavirus crisis was a reminder that Louisiana needs to diversify its economy, as Texas has. Successful events like Entrepreneur Week can help us get there.