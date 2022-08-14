Gavin Newsom is testing themes for a 2024 presidential run, and one of them will get him noticed here in Louisiana.
The last time America put a California governor in the White House, Ronald Reagan carried Louisiana easily.
But the Golden State has moved pretty substantially to the left over the past generation, and Newsom’s ideas on everything from energy to education are unlikely to appeal to Louisiana’s voters.
Recently, the California governor purchased an ad in Variety, a film industry trade publication, urging Hollywood studios to “take stock of your values — and those of your employees — when doing business” in states like Georgia and Oklahoma, which do not share his views on abortion or gun rights or transgender students.
“Over the past several years, the legislatures of states like Georgia and Oklahoma have waged a cruel assault on essential rights,” the governor wrote. “Now in the wake of the Supreme Court’s abhorrent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, those same states are quickly moving to restrict reproductive freedom.”
The ad did not mention Louisiana, but if the left-leaning motion picture industry takes his advice, it would shut down an industry our state has spent two decades nurturing, though at an exorbitant cost.
Corporations are at their best when they concentrate on the needs of their customers, employees and investors, rather than following the political whims of their executives.
A Hollywood boycott of red states would be unfair to the talented folks who make their living in Louisiana’s film industry.
But it would be good news for the state’s taxpayers, since repeated studies over many years have demonstrated that Louisiana’s financial incentives for the movie industry are among our least efficient industrial development policies. The state studies the film giveaway program every couple of years, and each time it finds that the taxpayers get back about one dollar for every three dollars spent.
The motion picture industry disputes the studies, complaining that they do not take into account the benefits to tourism from moviegoers who see Louisiana on the big screen. They might be right if the state had script review rights to ensure that the films matched Louisiana’s economic imperatives.
This year’s big Louisiana-shot production, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” takes place in a fictional town in North Carolina. So how does that boost tourism?
One of the most heavily subsidized Louisiana films was the 2016 flop “Deepwater Horizon,” for which the state issued tax credits totaling $38 million — about the same amount as we spent that year on the University of New Orleans and Southern University at New Orleans.
But are tourists going to come here to look at drilling rigs? If Louisiana would avoid subsidies and put more money into education, wouldn't our state's future be brighter?
California also subsidizes filmmaking, and in making his pitch to the Hollywood moguls, Newsom endorsed a $1.65 billion plan to extend his state’s giveaway program.
But California’s subsidy program is also a money-waster. A 2019 study by the legislature’s fiscal and policy adviser found the state was subsidizing motion pictures that would have been produced in California anyhow.
“In general, we have long raised concerns about tax provisions that favor a small number of businesses at a real cost to all other businesses,” the report said.
California is a rich state, with an economy larger than Great Britain. So maybe it can afford an industrial incentive program that wastes money.
But Louisiana cannot.