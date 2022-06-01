The New Orleans Police Department’s internal affairs division, the office of police secondary employment, the independent police monitor, the inspector general, the U.S. Justice Department. All of these agencies could or should play a role in ensuring that New Orleans police officers are being truthful in filling out timesheets.
But they all have egg on their faces after a UNO chemistry instructor, with no law enforcement training, no formal role with city government and no money, has uncovered the biggest payroll scandal in years.
Skip Gallagher, 59, did it with publicly available records, spreadsheets and a passion for the truth that is apparently missing at City Hall and police headquarters.
Gallagher says he spent 1,600 hours gathering and analyzing data and demonstrated that many cops are double-dipping with on-duty shifts and off-duty security jobs or logging implausible hours.
Now, the police superintendent, Shaun Ferguson, has acknowledged that 11 officers are under federal investigation and five have received target letters. The department, the independent police monitor and the New Orleans inspector general have launched their own probe into the timesheets of 33 officers based on Gallagher’s efforts.
Gallagher believes there are “well over 50 officers who have serious payroll issues that would be difficult to explain. We’re not talking about an issue or two or three.”
If he is right, the city may see a substantial shrinking of a police force already hurting for officers — a situation that began in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, under Mayor Mitch Landrieu, and has only gotten worse under Mayor LaToya Cantrell, despite enormous infusions of federal aid in the two years since the COVID-19 crisis.
Thanks to Gallagher’s work, the public now knows that the police department has not been tracking compliance with officer work limits, and in fact claims not to have the capacity to do so — a full decade after the U.S. Justice Department identified police details as an "aorta of corruption'' in the management of the force.
“It’s their job. They should be investigating it, and they’re not,” Gallagher said. “It’s not fun going through, without exaggeration, thousands and thousands of pages of records. It’s tedious. It’s a lot of work. What worries me is that I’ve been at this almost a year and six months, and it’s still going on.”
Cantrell should be pinning a medal on this guy, but instead the praise has been tepid.
The Police Department, in a statement, said Gallagher’s efforts have been “helpful,” though there is more to investigate before any officers are sanctioned.
“Every opportunity is a learning experience. We learned of gaps in the secondary employment system that may not otherwise have been discovered,” the agency said.
Jonathan Aronie, the Washington attorney who is the department’s federal monitor, tried to put a positive spin on a humiliating failure.
The scandal, “while quite disturbing, also reflects much about the change on the upside,” Aronie said. “A diligent citizen discovered much of this because New Orleans was transparent with its data.”
Really?
This guy has collected millions in legal fees under the decade-old consent decree and he now admits that the city still has to rely on the volunteer sleuthing of a private citizen to keep its cops honest?