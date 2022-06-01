Skip Gallagher is photographed in his office where he is a professor in the Chemistry department at University of New Orleans in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 12, 2022. When not teaching, Gallagher spends his time scrutinizing public records and his research has helped launch an expanding FBI investigation into NOPD officers who abuse special details. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)