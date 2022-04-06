We can’t say it better than Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, when she decried “the corrosive politicization” of the confirmation process for justices of the United States Supreme Court.
Our only question is whether Murkowski is right that this “is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”
How can it get worse? We don’t want to know.
Because Murkowski and a few other Republican senators are breaking with the party line — and deserve credit for doing so — the historic nomination of the first black woman to serve on the high court is on track.
But both Louisiana’s senators will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination, neither for very persuasive reasons. U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy of Madisonville is often given to grandstanding histrionics, but now only says he disagrees with some of Jackson’s jurisprudence. Given the source, that legal-footnote argument suggests to us it’s just easier for him to go with the party line.
As Democratic chair Dick Durbin of Illinois mockingly said the other day, the Senate’s Judiciary Committee is not the “Kennedy School of Law.”
Even worse, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge uses the kids-in-the-schoolyard argument that Democrats opposed qualified GOP nominees. Indeed they did, and that’s the point of our argument for both men: Senators should not be sitting in judgment of nominees’ opinions, but their qualifications. Do better.
Judge Jackson has qualifications in spades, and just behaving badly because the other side has doesn’t do anything about the situation Murkowski defined so well.
"While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jackson's decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned," Murkowski said.
As we have said many times on nominees of Democrats and Republicans in the White House, making the Supreme Court process into some sort of partisan police jury battle does not serve this country well.