If making bad laws were an athletic competition, the sessions of the Louisiana Legislature would be the Olympics — a showcase for some of the worst and most illogical bills.
One highly competitive entry is House Bill 54, by state Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall.
As originally drafted, HB54 said that nobody working for a store, agency, restaurant or any public facility “shall inquire about the COVID-19 vaccination status of anyone seeking admission on the entity's premises.”
Asking that question would mean jail time and a fine.
Even lawmakers anxious to pander to vaccine skeptics found the Bagley bill an overreach.
State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, removed the jail time penalty of six months. But he left the $1,000 fine.
State Rep. Nicholas Muscarello, R-Hammond, changed the enforcement mechanism from arrest to a summons.
“I agree with the intent of your bill,” state Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, told Bagley. “But, I would tell you that I disagree with the means.”
State Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge, voiced concern that people who run businesses out of their homes would no longer be able to throw parties for their friends or holiday events for their families that include instructions on wearing masks or having received vaccinations.
Bagley ultimately pulled the bill and vowed to visit with critics and address their concerns. He said he hopes to be back with a new version this week.
Better to leave it alone. Vaccines are safe and effective, but skeptics say Americans should have the right not to take the injections. That’s fine, but in a free country, people also have the right to ask about vaccine status without the threat of being hauled before a judge.