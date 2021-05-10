State lawmakers are considering a bill that could drastically limit the public’s ability to keep tabs on how government does its work. We urge legislators to think better of it.
House Bill 470 by state Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, was filed at the request of Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, who told the House and Governmental Affairs Committee last week that he’d lost court cases for withholding video that he felt would violate someone’s privacy, and then had to pay the plaintiffs’ court costs. The bill, which the committee approved 8-6, would require a losing government defendant to pay attorney fees only “if the judge determines there was no reasonable basis for the denial by the custodian.”
Several lawyers testified that the change would have a chilling effect on those seeking public records, including but not limited to police video. Not only would it put plaintiffs at risk of a big bill even if they win, it would also give government officials incentive to withhold records, knowing that they’re less likely to be sued or, in the case of a loss, face a financial penalty.
Scott Sternberg, an attorney for the Louisiana Press Association and a number of news organizations, including this newspaper, argued that mandatory attorney fees give officials incentive to comply with public records law. Removing the threat, he warned, “would absolutely destroy” the public’s practical ability to obtain records from reluctant officials.
We share those concerns. State law already protects privacy where appropriate; this bill is more about giving government the upper hand. The full House should put an end to this attempted power grab.