Until the other day, the unemployment insurance report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission was a routine bit of bureaucratic reporting, just a few thousand here and there.
And then this happened: “The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Mar. 28, 2020 rose to 97,400 from the week ending March 21, 2020 total of 72,438. For a comparison, during the week ending March 30, 2019, 1,666 initial claims were filed.”
Not April Fool’s, not a typo. That staggering change in the routine numbers indicates the profound economic impact of the national efforts, and those in Louisiana, to fight coronavirus infections.
Society’s costs of social distancing are not merely indicated by unemployment claims or the stock market but will also be seen in longer-term ways. How many students will receive an adequate education at home over these weeks and months? Almost certainly, in classrooms hopefully reassembling in more normal terms by August, there will be a large cohort of children starting a new grade behind — or in some cases, even more behind than they were in March.
These time-bomb effects on society are numerous. But what are the effects of prolonging this agony? If the many strategies called “social distancing” are abandoned too soon, the consequences of an even longer medical — and also, social and economic — crisis might look even worse than we can project now.
That is not simply a matter of lives lost, as vital as those statistics are. A second wave of infections, leading to more hospitalizations, may occur no matter what national authorities or such leaders as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will do.
But those infections will be even more costly if they prolong the economic dislocations we are now seeing. In other words, flattening the curve may be beginning to work now, but a new bulge in cases could follow a premature return to whatever normal life will look like next month.
The governor appears to be leaning toward an extension of stay-at-home orders into next month, whatever the president or other national figures might suggest.
We don’t like that and we don’t know anyone who does. It’s particularly hard on retail businesses. But absent a dramatic breakthrough on a vaccine or antibody tests that might allow a limited number of people to resume more familiar schedules, the reasonable option is to try to tough this one out, now.
If early indications are that the heroic efforts of the medical community are saving lives, this newspaper has also reported extensively about how hard this progress has been on practitioners. More ventilators isn’t the measure. It is whether hospitals can keep on their rounds doctors and nurses who are not worn out by the struggle.
Social distancing is hard but its end date should be weighed by the governor and other leaders based on the evidence, not only in models but in hospital wards.