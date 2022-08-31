When Ben Franklin set up the mail, he very intentionally made sure that the journalism of his day, newspapers and newsletters, would not be eroded financially by limiting its circulation. Franklin was a printer and publisher and understood the economics that underpins the free flow of vital information.
Science marches on but human nature does not change: The sage of Philadelphia would be horrified to see the marketplace of journalism being undermined by tech-company giants who leach off the work of reporters and photographers.
And Franklin would probably have some clever aphorism about taking the work of another for one’s own profit.
We can less eloquently say only that intellectual property is, also, property: Bundling the work of others onto a tech company’s platform undermines the economic basis for journalism that protects the public interest.
This newspaper and hundreds of others across the country are supporting a bill to bring an end to lifting stories and pictures without compensation for the platforms of Big Tech.
We have an obvious interest in the outcome, as the act would benefit The Times-Picayune | The Advocate. But the greatest benefit would be for smaller media companies in Louisiana’s rural communities, which have fewer resources and advertisers.
The bill, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, forces Big Tech to the table to provide for reasonable compensation for news. It’s not a new idea and countries like Australia have enacted similar laws, calling for mediation over appropriate compensation.
We commend U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, who is working across the aisle with Democratic colleague Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, to advance a solution to an old problem caused by high technology.
We urge other members of the Louisiana delegation to back the legislation.