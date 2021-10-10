The words “public service” are part of LSU’s mission in Louisiana. There is no more visible and pertinent symbol of that goal than the new University Medical Center and its service to patients, whether they can afford private insurance or not.
UMC and LSU's medical school are together a giant institutional contributor to greater New Orleans. The hospital, run by LCMC Health, replaces the old “Big Charity” and embraces the model of academic medicine — lifesaving procedures developed by the collaboration of physicians with medical school professors and researchers.
But the LSU Health Sciences Center, with Tulane's medical school also part of the larger complex, is facing big changes, probably much-needed. And recent disclosures about internal management practices at LSUHSC come at a time when new LSU President William F. Tate IV is clearly willing to swing an ax at top officials in the institutions statewide that he oversees.
The long tenure of Chancellor Larry Hollier may end on a sour note. Several employees alleged that sexual harassment or gender discrimination was covered up or provoked retaliation against staff in the last couple of years.
An audit criticized Hollier-granted pay increases for one of his top aides, the chief financial officer. The CFO also abused a credit card paid for by a foundation of donors to LSUHSC, according to the former president and board chairman of the foundation. The CFO's son may have received favorable treatment at LSUHSC.
The facts are disputed by the principals: The CFO said his access to a foundation card was approved and used to woo more business for LSUHSC. And LSU, as so often, declined to comment, citing pending litigation on personnel issues.
When the university’s political appointees on the Board of Supervisors hired Tate, they clearly gave him carte blanche: He quickly sacked the provost of the main campus in Baton Rouge and the influential and now former head of LSU’s agricultural research statewide.
Meeting with the editorial board of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate, Tate indicated that he wanted to pursue an agenda of aligning LSU’s institutions across the state with the strategies set by the supervisors and his own office.
Tate hired a former chief of staff at West Point to be a strategy officer, whatever that is. But Tate clearly implied a more significant level of involvement by the president’s office in the institutions across the state that are part of the system, including LSU’s medical institutions.
At least nominally, the president’s office has headed a system statewide for a long time but it’s a far-flung empire including campuses and hospitals, the latter typically run in collaboration with medical institutions like LCMC and Ochsner. Another medical school is in Shreveport. All are usually quite autonomous of Baton Rouge.
The complexities of the org charts notwithstanding — and LSU can deploy a squad of lawyers and spokesmen to separate the institutions from each other when the news is bad, or garner credit for the university when the news is good — LSU’s brand is a pivotal part of UMC’s success as an academic hospital. LSUHSC’s issues interfere with that.
We cannot help but believe that Tate’s tenure marks big changes for LSUHSC, long integral to medical care and economic growth in New Orleans.
We encourage Tate to keep in mind that LSU’s empire includes a large number of physicians and employees, as well as boosters, among which we count ourselves, that always have in front of mind the public-service role of LSU — very directly, if you're a patient in a hospital. That's far from the Baton Rouge office and its strategies but vital to the communities and patients served.