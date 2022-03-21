When you are talking about ships filled with liquefied natural gas, you’re not going to simply turn them around on a dime and head them off to Europe — no matter how much our friends in Europe need natural gas.
But the war in Ukraine has clarified the thinking of the Biden administration about the virtues of expanding LNG exports to our friends around the world.
Sabine Pass LNG in Cameron Parish, and another facility in Corpus Christi, have received the federal government's blessing to increase output of liquefied natural gas. Both sites are owned by Cheniere Energy.
Previously, Cheniere only had authorization to ship to countries with which the U.S. had free trade agreements.
Europe is heavily dependent on Russian oil and natural gas imports to fuel its energy sector. President Joe Biden has slapped Russia with a host of economic sanctions because of the war but the giant economy of the European Union — and Ukraine, too, not yet an EU member — will require a lot of natural gas in the coming weeks and months, but also likely years ahead.
The administration has wisely set aside its frequent criticisms of the oil and gas industry at this juncture. We commend the Louisiana delegation in Congress for making the case for more LNG exports.
This might not be a total solution for the energy challenge in Europe but it’s a good step forward.