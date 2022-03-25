For many of us here in Louisiana, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a war crime far from our daily lives.
Not so for Vlad Sergeyev, who mans the DJ booth at Parlay’s Bar in New Orleans.
Sergeyev is a native of Ukraine who recently traveled overseas to help bring his parents to New Orleans. Their home is in Kharkiv, one of the cities under assault by the Russian invaders. They fled across the border to Poland, where they met up with their son.
Sergeyev is involved in a fundraiser Sunday at the bar to support families who are refugees from the war.
The event begins at noon and will feature a raffle for restaurant gift certificates, gift baskets and other items. There will be Ukrainian food and music, supplied by Sergeyev.
Just look for the yellow and blue Ukrainian flag, which has joined the stars and stripes and the fleur de lis outside Parlay’s.
Folks here in Louisiana are not familiar with war, but we do know the discomfort and uncertainty that comes from being displaced, as our state struggles with frequent hurricanes and flooding.
Louisiana, like Blanche DuBois, knows what it’s like to depend on the kindness of strangers. Sunday, we have a chance to return the favor.