Gas prices are high and it’s the holiday season, which adds up to a big embarrassment for the Biden administration and its anti-fossil-fuel policies.
First, the administration asked the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Companies to pump more oil and bend the supply curve to trim prices.
Now, the new strategy is to blame oil companies and sic the Federal Trade Commission on them.
Biden this month wrote a letter to commission chair Lina Khan to “call your attention” to “anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies.”
Biden shouldn’t have much trouble persuading the hawkish former Columbia University law professor who is a longtime advocate of using the agency’s power to take on the businesses that employ millions of Americans.
This isn’t the first time a politician has asked the FTC to probe gas prices. It happened after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
But the real “anti-consumer behavior” is the Biden administration’s energy agenda, which blocks pipelines and slow-walks lease sales in ways that please environmentalists but add to the pain at the pump. Just as Biden was asking the FTC to launch a probe, his administration held its first Gulf lease sale, but only because of a court order obtained by Louisiana's attorney general, Jeff Landry, and others.
Policies that support green energy make sense for the nation and especially for Louisiana, America’s most vulnerable state when it comes to climate change. But we also need fossil fuels — now and for years into the future — so it hardly makes sense to crimp supply just to impress your friends and donors.
Maybe the FTC can start out by investigating administration energy policies. But don’t count on it.