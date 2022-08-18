Jack Posobiec bears telltale marks of a controversial character: Posobiec’s an ex-lieutenant for Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s controversial (and convicted) adviser; he has appeared on alt-right platforms; and works with One America News Network, a network that promotes various political conspiracy theories.
Posobiec himself is famously connected with 2016’s Pizzagate hoax, when he and others contended Democratic politicians were linked to a mythical pedophile dungeon beneath a pizzeria in Washington, D.C. As whoppers go, that was a big one; one deluded gunman showed up and fired his weapon, believing he was rescuing children.
So it’s at least a little ironic that Michael Lunsford of Citizens for a New Louisiana, a watchdog group based in Lafayette, suggested that Posobiec be invited to visit a UL Lafayette campus group, Turning Point USA. Lunsford himself has created his own controversies, including his very public campaign against the Lafayette Public Library for including some LGBTQ+ books within its collection.
Lunsford took his library show to Livingston Parish last month, and, following a public meeting there, added online posts critical of Amanda Jones, a librarian who opposed censorship at the meeting. He suggested Jones was fighting to keep “sexually erotic and pornographic” materials “in the kids’ section.” Jones contends Lunceford’s words defamed her; she filed suit.
Fiery words, falsely and recklessly uttered, can imperil the speaker, too. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. Lunsford may have to defend in court what he said.
Lunsford’s problems don’t reflect on Posobiec nor do either man’s actions reflect on Turning Point, which has a perfect right to invite its speaker. Despite some complaints about the invitation, UL Lafayette has taken the high road in committing to “free, safe and lawful expression of ideas.”
Too often, campuses collapse in the face of complaints about speakers — to the institution’s discredit. Those who oppose Posobiec’s appearance are free to stay home or invite other speakers to their own organizations. Or, if the speech is open to the public, they are free to listen and wait for the Q&A period — then ask their own insightful questions. That’s how thoughtful people behave.