With most of the heavy lifting done by major players in the White House and congressional leadership, both U.S. Senate and House waved through almost half-a-trillion-dollar add-on to the coronavirus relief bills already passed.
These are eye-watering numbers we’re dealing with here, as an economist phrased it to The New York Times. He was talking about unemployment claims, broaching 26 million. The trillions, not billions, in the relief bills are likewise unprecedented.
Much of the new package is intended to extend the payments — officially loans, but most of the total forgivable — for medium- to small-sized businesses that keep their staff on during the vast economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
The big payment is for the loans for payroll protection. Those were heavily oversubscribed because of the scope of the eye-watering unemployment numbers. The original fund was obliterated by 1.7 million loans.
How much more eye-watering can you get? “The burn rate on this critical cash flow was about $30 billion per day, and we anticipate this tranche will go more quickly,” commented Liz Smith, senior vice president of economic competitiveness for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. The chamber advised calling right away for the replenished funds, but that advice is probably hardly needed.
Technically, the new money for payroll protection loans expires in June. Realistically, as Smith said, the burn rate is going to be high.
While it was a matter of controversy between the parties, resulting in some delay in the new bill, we think it’s good news that one of the add-ons pushed by Democrats were billions for the lenders which typically cater to smaller businesses.
For all the burn rate on the first Paycheck Protection Program, there was controversy around whether lenders favored long-standing clients — typically, the larger loan customers who provide much of the profits for banks — over restaurants or other hard-hit small retailers.
The Small Business Administration’s program of economic injury disaster loans was replenished to the tune of $50 billion.
And adding to the bill’s final total were billions more for health care institutions, particularly to pay for wider testing, a vital step forward in a pandemic crisis.
Again, eye-watering numbers. Any of these measures would have been major expenditures in a regular session of Congress.
That it is all borrowed money is understood. What the key policymakers want to avoid is a post-virus recovery hobbled by failure of hundreds of thousands of businesses now. We hope it works, but the burn rate is going to be eye-watering, too.