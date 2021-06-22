Two successful operators of charter schools, one of them a national star in education, faced a difficult time getting approval to operate in Baton Rouge.
The School Board eventually split the difference, approving the nationally recognized Great Hearts charter to add a classical liberal arts campus to the city. That was the right decision, even if the 5-4 vote should not have been that close: Baton Rouge needs more high-quality education options, and Great Hearts’ academic record is very strong.
But by a 7-1 vote, the board followed a vague objection from an outside evaluator to reject the successful Discovery Schools, operator of two campuses in Jefferson Parish. That is not the end of the matter: We encourage Discovery, another highly regarded operator, to seek the option of state approval for a campus in the capital city.
Had board members visited the Kenner campus, we think they would have been impressed. And we are not impressed that new Superintendent Sito Narcisse sat out this discussion, but board members did not ask for his views.
We think he should have volunteered them.
The situation of East Baton Rouge schools is vastly different from New Orleans, where essentially all schools are operated by nonprofit charter organizations. The EBR system, like Jefferson, has a significant number of charters but also must focus on its traditional campuses.
But with some 15,000 children in the capital city in D- or F-rated schools overseen by the EBR system, Narcisse and the board ought to be seeking nationally proven options for children. Many of them can stand up the schools quickly.
This muddle of a debate is not encouraging.