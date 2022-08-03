Bob Marshall's recent call to young people to be a new "greatest generation" and take on the challenge of climate change will hopefully find a good response.
I would add, however, that rather than waiting for their children to convince them, older people can — and need to — do their part now, as many are doing already.
Everyone is already experiencing the results of our neglect of our environment, and with life spans lengthening, even those of us over 50 face many more years of it if we do not act now. The situation is urgent, but there is a lot that can be done, and everyone can do something.
We can watch our energy use, buy local or recycled or sustainable or energy-efficient or simply less, reduce our waste by donating, reusing, recycling or composting. We can contribute to or volunteer with organizations that restore and protect our wetlands, plant trees or support vulnerable neighborhoods.
We can contact companies that harm the environment to demand better, write our representatives to support initiatives that help such as solar and wind power or protection for endangered land and animals.
As one positive step becomes routine, we can add another. Rather than leaving it to the next generation to clean up, we can be strengthened by the knowledge that what we do now can reduce the burden on everyone.
CHRISTINA ALBERS
writing coach
New Orleans