Dr. Christopher Thomas and many of his colleagues who work in COVID-19 units are tired in ways that mere sleep cannot cure.
They have worked against a relentless tide, including two major spikes, of infections and hospitalizations since the spring. And now a third wave threatens, with warnings from the White House and the governor’s office that Louisiana’s people must redouble their efforts to combat infections.
Thomas works in the COVID-19 unit of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Appearing with Gov. John Bel Edwards last week, Thomas described overworked hospital staff who have faced the extraordinary trauma of losing patients.
Some have left the profession amid the pandemic. As infections rise across the country, and thus hospitalizations, Thomas said Louisiana can't request additional health care workers from other states — like it did to help hospitals in previous surges — because nearly all states are struggling with overwhelmed resources.
“We have the beds, but what we don't have is enough nurses for all of the beds in all of the hospitals,” Thomas said.
The doctor called on people to wear face coverings and take recommended precautions. “I wish everyone at this point would be past the idea that this is not real," Thomas said.
That last is important. This is not about personal liberties but public health and safety.
We don’t know if further restrictions on business activities are needed but this warning from such a trusted medical professional cannot be ignored. The White House professionals are also sending up warning flares about Louisiana cases; the governor cannot ignore those indicators.
And if any time would be a bad time for a surge, Thanksgiving may be the worst. Our American holiday is about family and gatherings of loved ones.
Yet because of the realities faced by families and friends, and particularly by the hard-pressed staffs at hospitals and nursing homes, it’s time for a quiet Thanksgiving in 2020. Follow the rules, don’t congregate in large numbers and so on.
That might not work enough to push off further restrictions on daily life. But it’s part of our lives certainly through the end of this year.
After all, the first Thanksgiving feast marked a break in the Plymouth colony’s famine, but it hardly represented prosperity. Tough times were ahead of the colonists, still. They persevered, in prayer and thanksgiving. So let us be thankful for the chance to pull together as a people the way folks did on Massachusetts Bay centuries ago.