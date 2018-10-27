The constitutional amendments that make their way to Louisiana voters don’t usually create much political drama. For the most part, proposed changes to the state’s constitution are dull provisions dealing with the fine print of tax policy and local governance.

One obvious exception is Amendment No. 2 on the Nov. 6 ballot, which would make a big change for the better in how juries decide the fate of criminal defendants. The amendment has drawn wide support among liberal and conservative leaders and is now the center of some last-minute courtroom intrigue. Regardless of the twists and turns, we hope this story ends with a thumbs-up for Amendment 2 among the state’s voters.

Louisiana is almost alone among the states in allowing nonunanimous jury verdicts to convict defendants of a felony. Oregon is the only other state that allows such verdicts if just 10 of 12 jurors agree. Louisiana’s odd 10-2 jury rule originated in the Jim Crow era, when white leaders feared that requiring unanimous jury verdicts would give black jurors too much power. A yearlong Advocate review of felony trials in Louisiana found that the 10-2 rule disproportionately disadvantages black defendants.

But allowing a lower bar for convictions than just about everywhere else in the country undermines American liberty for everyone, which is why institutions as varied as Louisiana’s Democratic and Republican parties are supporting the amendment. Many others, including several leading Louisiana district attorneys, are backing the amendment, too.

Now, a Sabine Parish judge has struck his own blow against the 10-2 rule by declaring it unconstitutional. The ruling by 11th District Court Judge Stephen Beasley applies only to court cases in Sabine, which gets few trials, and of course his ruling is subject to appeal.

We hope Beasley’s ruling doesn’t diminish the urgency among voters to nix the 10-2 rule at the ballot box.

If voters don’t eliminate split juries and the courts eventually do it for them, change could come much more slowly, and with less predictable results.

When voters take care of their own business, courts are less likely to get involved. That’s why we urge a yes vote for Amendment 2 on Nov. 6.