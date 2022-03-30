We’ve seen Louisiana politicians fall from grace before, but rarely as dramatically as now outgoing Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.
After winning his first full term with 80% of the vote, Zahn mustered a mere 25% showing Saturday in his reelection bid against Police Chief Michael Glaser.
"I cannot recall an incumbent losing by that margin," said University of New Orleans political scientist Ed Chervenak. "People were just completely turned off ... I think that the Zahn administration was so completely mired in controversy.”
That’s for sure.
There was Zahn's handling of truck purchases and employee pay after Hurricane Ida, and the former top aide who is under FBI scrutiny for possible payroll irregularities. And that’s on top of a string of political fights that alienated allies.
Controversy isn’t exactly foreign to Kenner politicians. Zahn’s predecessor Mike Yenni was successful enough to win the parish presidency, but soon after got himself mired in a sexting scandal.
Glaser, meanwhile, promised the city’s voters a break from all the drama.
We’re journalists here, so we like a juicy story as much as anyone else, probably more so.
We’d understand, though, if our readers in Kenner think that no news is good news, at least for a while.