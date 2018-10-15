Sending a student off to college is at once the wisest investment a family can make but it is also an expensive one, particularly in Louisiana, where average incomes are low and college tuition has skyrocketed over the past decade.

A recent study from the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities found that Louisiana had the highest percentage increase in tuition since the 2008 stock market crash, when many states both cut aid to public colleges and raised the costs of attendance on families.

That's not a good list to be on, but there is an important consequence of this trend for a state like Louisiana with a large minority population: college access and family incomes.

A college education is an instrument of social mobility in America, and Louisiana's African-American families are on average poorer than their white counterparts.

In 2017, the latest year for which data is available, the CBPP analysts found that the average tuition and fees at a public four-year university would require almost 20 percent of the median family income in Louisiana.

For a black family, it is almost 32 percent — a significant differential, and one that ought to have implications for policymakers.

The good news is that Louisiana is providing more access to two-year community colleges and technical education, a typically cheaper entry into post-high-school education.

Further, Education Superintendent John White has made it a cause to push all students in high schools to complete the federal student aid application. That provides not only a practical avenue for aid but a nudge for students, even in poorer families, to contemplate education beyond high school.

But the dramatic increase in tuition and fees at colleges is a real barrier, despite commendable efforts to both generate more qualified students from high schools but also provide more need-based aid for qualified applicants to colleges.

All that costs money, and another bit of good news is that cutbacks in state aid to colleges have stopped for the moment during the administration of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Still, as the CBPP report said, costs to Louisiana's black families are high: "The burden of college costs is particularly heavy for households of color, whose members often face additional barriers to employment and difficulty accessing better-paying jobs."

One of the CBPP analysts, Michael Mitchell, said that college cutbacks affect who succeeds in college. A student from a poorer family may be on the cusp of making it if there is robust counseling and tutoring, or just mentoring. "When those things are reduced, those students struggle a lot," Mitchell told reporters.

That is why tuition increases alone are not the solution to money woes in colleges, for they greatly burden students from poorer families. State aid to colleges, so sharply reduced in Louisiana over a decade, give college leaders less and less flexibility to fund the support services that will make a difference for students from poorer families.