With much regret all around, the politicians and business leaders of Baton Rouge deplored the loss of several hundred jobs that were proposed but never delivered by an IBM customer contact center at the company’s downtown location.
It’s another case of the inherent difficulty of what the experts call place-based development.
In other words, in Baton Rouge as in New Orleans, Lafayette or other cities, most places, people want the jobs there. Companies want the jobs where they make money.
But the companies also want significant subsidies, in cash or in subsidized offices like IBM’s, from the taxpayer to locate somewhere. Do subsidies work in a knowledge economy?
With traditional brick-and-mortar factories, the costs sunk into a facility typically ensured that jobs would be there a long time, as in decades more than years. Think of Louisiana’s giant petrochemical complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
In a knowledge economy, is place that important? And should the politicians and officials have egg on their face over a decision like IBM’s in Baton Rouge?
The company is a welcome part of downtown Baton Rouge, although it has had some difficulty in meeting its original commitment of 800 jobs, made to then-Gov. Bobby Jindal. Gov. John Bel Edwards obligingly renegotiated the deal, and the company faces a summer deadline to meet 800 jobs. The company fell well short of that 800-job goal when it came due in 2017, employing 572 at the deadline.
We hope it does. And we understand the company’s statement that the additional jobs, at the customer contact center, are not on the table because IBM’s customer no longer needs those services.
Is this the shape of things to come? Edwards and Jindal before him have noted that some of the taxpayer subsidies for tech companies have been paid to computer science programs at local colleges, helping to ensure a talent pipeline — whether for IBM in Baton Rouge, CGI in Lafayette, or DXC in downtown New Orleans, to name the most prominent and successful deals closed in the last decade.
But the reality of a knowledge economy is that the shifts are far faster in an increasingly global marketplace, and government, interested in place-based development, is paying out tax money for permanence that the private sector may not be able to deliver.
Critics of economic development subsidies for tech companies point out that taxpayer dollars ought to be spent on universities and community colleges — or public schools or roads or other necessities — to create a place where a global company wants to have a location.
At the same time, the brand-name associated with IBM in Baton Rouge, or other leading tech companies, helps to market Louisiana as an economy able to host world leaders and diversify from oil and gas.
That was probably worth the IBM subsidies, and those of other high-profile tech companies. But it does come with a price, and might not be a forever benefit.