Most everyone in New Orleans, and points far beyond, knows the names of Robert E. Lee and Allen Toussaint.
Lee was a Confederate general who fought in that losing cause. Toussaint was a warm-spirited, piano-playing icon who produced songs of his own and influenced musicians and singers worldwide.
During the Jim Crow era, Lee’s name was revered by many as an important figure who led the Army of Northern Virginia until it became obvious in 1865 that it could not win. In recent years, his star has dimmed as our nation reexamines its history. Toussaint, an elegant and inclusive composer and producer recognized as the dean of the New Orleans musicians, died in 2015, and his stature and reputation have grown since.
So it's fitting that the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to change the name of Robert E. Lee Boulevard to Allen Toussaint Boulevard.
A street named for a Confederate leader who did not see Black people as equals is now named after a man who welcomed and encouraged people of all backgrounds. A prolific behind-the-scenes leader who became a popular performer, Toussaint worked with diverse musicians; Labelle, The Meters, Buckwheat Zydeco, Paul McCartney, Dr. John, Elvis Costello and Twyla Tharp were just a few of his big-name collaborators. Lee was a divisive figure, but Toussaint is remembered as a unifier by nearly everyone who knows about his work.
Departing City Council members Jay Banks and Kristen Gisleson Palmer sponsored the renaming ordinance establishing a commission to change street names. Another outgoing council member, Jared Brossett, said rightly that “symbols of hate should not be celebrated,” and this specific renaming is a good example; Toussaint, he said, is “incredibly deserving of this honor."
Louisiana has lots of Confederate remnants, schools, streets and sculptures representing a period that does not make all of us proud.
Step by step, we have to come to terms with this history and put the era in a proper context. Honoring someone who lived such an inclusive life is the right approach.