Michael Lunsford darn near blushed when he perused the likes of “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson. So he says.
It’s a young adult, nonfiction book, and while it seems most useful for young people who are questioning their sexuality or sexual identity, the author suggests it is for anyone curious about LGBT people and practices. That includes parents, teachers and friends.
Lunsford said he was troubled because the book can be found in the local public library’s teen section. He likened parts of this book and similar ones to pornography. He said he is troubled that teens can access this book so easily at the library, even though by early or mid-teen years many youngsters are dealing with issues about sex.
Adults would be more wisely concerned if teens seeking information about sex could not find such information in a public library. That is, unless adults prefer children get their sex education down on the corner. Nor should anyone be troubled that young people might accidentally pull down from the library shelves books about sex and expose themselves to peril. Children who access such books find exactly what they seek.
Lunsford’s concerns arose as Lafayette Parish — he lives in St. Martin Parish — is facing a renewal of taxes to keep public libraries funded. Lunsford’s organization, Citizens for a New Louisiana, generally opposes most taxes, and a prior version of the group opposed a previous library tax renewal. If this tax renewal fails, library branches may close.
That is not good for the people of Lafayette Parish or other Acadiana parishes who might use the Hub City's library offerings.
America's public libraries are one of the reasons this country is great: We believe that these institutions further personal growth, benefiting both the individual and society. We do not live in a country where only the few can have access to knowledge.
As a public library, Lafayette's system needs tax dollars to operate. Thus, no one should begrudge Lunsford’s group a voice on tax issues. But there is a history of sensationalizing library offerings that by their nature are wide-ranging and inevitably bound to offend somebody at some time. It’s particularly troubling to us that people become most concerned about sex counseling for teens just when a tax issue rolls around.
Troubling, too, is Lunsford’s website pitching for continuing, hefty donor support — $25 to $250 a month, or one-time gifts of $1,000 or more — while it pounds away at books intended to help gay teens. Putting gay teens in the crosshairs of a political attack doesn’t suggest a New Louisiana, but a mean-spirited version of the same old Louisiana.
Objections to the subject matter of these books distort their message. Rather than pushing porn, as Lunsford suggests, “This Book is Gay” seems to discourage drug use and anonymous and unprotected sex among teens. It seems to meet many young teens where they live their young and curious lives. If it does, that’s not a waste of public funds by the library, but a public service.