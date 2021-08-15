The 2021 Olympic Games were marred by the pandemic that forced dramatic changes in scheduling and the myriad details for host country Japan. But at the end of the day, it was still about the athletes and the competition.
In a troubled world, sportsmanlike competition and an international fraternity of excellence is welcome.
But if we’re honest, many of us still want to be No. 1 when it’s all over. And we’re happy that the United States was once again the leader with 39 gold medals, followed closely by populous mainland China at 38.
The overall medal count included many victories for Japanese and British athletes as well. Russian athletes rounded out the top five.
As proud Louisiana fans would know, our total could have been 40, but LSU track star Mondo Duplantis represented Sweden, his mother's home country — and gave them the gold in the pole vault.
Beyond the triumphs of individual athletes and teams, the games in Japan may be remembered for COVID-19 disruptions as much as anything else.
And of course, Asian nations have hosted the games before. But the world once again turned its eyes to the Pacific Rim countries where the interests of humanity, including United States national interests, will be central to our future for many years to come.