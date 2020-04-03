Sometimes, you just have to despair of government doing the smart thing.
Like buying low, to sell high.
The price of oil has plummeted. The New York Times summarized the situation in a sentence: “The sharp economic contraction caused by the spreading coronavirus epidemic is causing demand for oil, the world’s largest source of energy, to evaporate.”
That’s not good news on multiple levels.
An economic contraction is not good news but it’s extremely bad news in an oil-patch state like Louisiana. In Acadiana and along the coast, communities suffered when oil prices collapsed from record highs in late 2014.
They recovered only to around $60 per barrel but have now — in the contraction caused by the coronavirus worldwide — gone clear down into the low twenties, before bouncing up this week a bit.
The energy companies that once provided good jobs and benefits to thousands of Louisiana families are now in severe trouble. Again. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with top oil company executives today to discuss the situation.
We're confident prices this low won’t last forever. But with prices this low, why shouldn’t the U.S. government take advantage of the opportunity to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
The reserve is a vast amount of oil stored in salt domes along the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana. This oil is intended, and was used after hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and on other legitimate occasions, as a national protection against large-scale disruptions of oil deliveries.
It’s for emergencies. Unfortunately, in normal times, members of Congress have mandated sales from the reserve to pay for specific programs. That’s not a good practice, but it happens. As a result, the government is often doing the stupid thing, selling for lower prices an asset that was purchased years ago for higher prices.
Trump, urged by Louisiana members of Congress who support the oil and gas industry, sensibly halted scheduled sales of the reserve this year. But he also supported spending about $3 billion — a drop in the barrel of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill — to refill SPR’s caverns.
That would be buying oil at its cheapest price in years. Maybe the Congress would continue to sell some of it later, but in terms of per-barrel prices, there’s nowhere to go but up.
This provision, perhaps taken as a subsidy to the energy industry, was left out of the final coronavirus disaster bill. But whatever small bump in oil prices the purchase might make, it would be short-lived and hardly constitutes a bailout of Big Oil. As a short-term measure, the U.S. Department of Energy announced it would allow producers to store oil in leased space in the reserve. That's helpful, but buying the oil at lower prices makes more long-term sense.
Filling the SPR right now, with cheap oil, would be helpful to long-term national security, the reason for the reserve in the first place.