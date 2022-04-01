Old Joe is 77 years old, and he’s not going to change. When the words “Biden” and “gaffe” produce floods of responses in online queries, it is clear that the president of the United States is going to talk, even if it would be wiser if he shut his mouth.
The newest episode was much-criticized, when Biden — who was, after all, for many years on the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee — rattled the diplomatic scene with a comment about Vladimir Putin.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said.
The Wall Street Journal put the gaffe in as diplomatic a context as possible: “It is also the latest example of his penchant for going off-script, overshadowing his intended message and prompting White House aides to clarify his words.”
Biden himself said later that he was not calling for a specific regime change nor, like his former colleague in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, for the Russian president to be “taken out.”
Now, that’s undiplomatic.
As talks continue with the hard-pressed Ukrainians, with small and basically symbolic concessions from the Russian autocrat, we don’t see a diplomatic dance as that useful. After all, the dance music is to the tune of exploding cruise missiles aimed at Ukrainian civilians.
Maybe the Biden gaffe was a case of the president of the United States saying what the American people are thinking. It’s certainly something we can agree on.