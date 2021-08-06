New Orleanians are relentlessly inventive when it comes to Carnival, as was demonstrated this winter when COVID pretty much wiped out the celebration and hundreds of folks decorated their houses as floats.
But does that mean we’re ready for bead-less Mardi Gras?
The Krewe of Harmonia and its captain, Chantell Reed, seem to think so, and they envision a 2022 parade where conventional, plastic beads are forbidden. Members will be able to make and throw their own bead necklaces, but the Chinese-made beads that have been a staple of the holiday for decades will be a thing of the past.
Reed favors fewer, more practical throws, like chess sets or soccer balls or skateboards.
Carnival in New Orleans, and across Louisiana for that matter, has been marked by years of bead inflation.
Long strands of fake jewels that used to be prized catches in the 20th century now fall to the ground, unwanted. Mardi Gras cups used to be fought over, but now they lie uncollected, sometimes crushed under the wheels of floats.
These days, it seems, only battery-powered blinking beads can get a crowd riled up.
In recent years the trend has been to go greener, with established krewes downsizing the disposables and switching to throws that are useful away from the parade route. Harmonia would be the first, though, to abandon traditional plastic beads entirely.
In 2021, we celebrated a Carnival without parades. We don’t want to have to do that again, but house floats were a fun idea, and they’ll be back in 2022 regardless.
We’ll see if bead-less Carnival is a concept that catches on. But every new idea strengthens the celebration, so Reed and Harmonia may be on to something.