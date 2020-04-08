We have on our hands coronavirus illness and deaths, social isolation and business collapse. Now, as the old saying has it, we’ve got hell and high water, too.
The Bonnet Carre Spillway has been in place for almost 90 years, and for the first time, it has had to be opened three years in a row during the spring flood season.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the opening was needed to protect life and property on the Mississippi River. The river system drains much of the continental United States and as far as Canada.
The Corps plan is to keep the spillway open to prevent the results of the nation’s spring thaw exacerbated by repetitive rainstorms from reaching the official flood stage of 17 feet at New Orleans.
Historic levels of high water were recorded in 2019, the river at flood stage in Baton Rouge for 211 days, a record that will probably stand for a long time. It's the sixth time the spillway has been opened in the last decade.
The high water interfered with navigation and commerce but also had significant environmental impacts, with lengthy openings of the Bonnet Carre blamed for algae blooms that closed beaches in Mississippi coastal counties and killed oysters in both the Delta states on the Gulf of Mexico.
Reduced catches of finfish and shrimp were blamed on the river flood.
“The opening of the spillway causes major disruption to critical sectors of our state’s economy and to many of our citizens,” said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge. “Our seafood industry is still suffering from the impacts of last year’s prolonged (Bonnet Carre) opening.
With attention focused on the pandemic that has inflicted vast harm to not only health but business, the congressman is right to look at ways to mitigate effects of the spillway opening. And Graves said there’s money on the shelf: He wrote to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to urge allocating the remaining $100 million available in Gulf fisheries disaster assistance from Hurricane Michael in 2018 to dealing with the economic impact of the spillway opening.
Of course, we’re used to high water lately, but coming as it does during the profound economic pause caused by coronavirus should inspire federal agencies like Commerce to look for ways to use creatively their legislative authorizations for disaster aid.
While it is a slower-moving disaster than that of the virus outbreak, Louisiana’s needs continue to be great during a time of both hell and high water.