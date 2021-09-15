There were few harsher and more difficult environments in the early 1940s than Papua/New Guinea near Australia, but Lawrence Brooks toiled there for his country.
And he’s still living, celebrating his 112th birthday in New Orleans, honored by a grateful nation.
He served in the Army’s predominantly Black 91st Engineering Battalion in New Guinea and later the Philippines. Our foes in the Japanese armed forces often left the work of building — and rebuilding — to maltreated Korean laborers forced into service.
Our nation had an often-unappreciated advantage in the war, as damaged buildings and bridges and airfields were built or repaired by Americans doing the vital work much more quickly.
Happy Birthday, Mr. Brooks, and many more.