When F. King Alexander arrived at LSU from California, the new president could not expect that he would be embroiled in a long series of meetings and legal depositions over a set of public hospitals in north Louisiana.
But that was the case, as LSU and state government wrangled with the nonprofit manager running the former charity hospitals in the region. It was indeed a tangle, caused by the rush to move Louisiana from the traditional, and somewhat outdated, model of charity hospitals.
The original deals were brokered by Gov. Bobby Jindal. Through a series of no-bid contracts, Jindal privatized nine LSU-run charity hospitals and clinics, starting in 2013. Most of the deals turned over the facilities to other hospital operators, and those have largely worked out well.
But BRF, a Shreveport biomedical research foundation, had never previously run a patient-care facility.
LSU quarreled with the new manager over money, services and the relationship between the hospitals and the medical school in Shreveport.
That was the cause of the long series of meetings and legal clashes involving the hospital manager, Alexander and the LSU Board of Supervisors. Resolution of the problems will be welcomed not only by LSU but many leaders in north Louisiana, including legislators.
The good news, now, is that a new consortium of LSU and the highly respected Ochsner medical system — already operating its own hospitals and partner at the Terrebonne public hospital — will take over from BRF in north Louisiana.
The new management contract with Ochsner runs for 10 years, with two possible extensions of five years each. The deal's price tag will grow to $294 million annually, up from $251 million earmarked for the BRF contract. Officials said much of the difference will be made up in federal funding.
Ochsner officials said Monday that significant upgrades in technology and equipment will be made at the hospitals.
In this case, this is a move by Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration that should work better for patients and medical education in Louisiana. The deal underscores the fact that just because the former charity hospitals were "privatized," there remain significant costs to the taxpayer for medical care for the poor.
Rushing through the contracts was not the wisest path, even if the model of charity hospital care had to be changed, as Jindal saw.
But with years of experience, state government, LSU, and private-sector managers like Ochsner and others around Louisiana can, we hope, continue to learn how to improve the hospitals' service and their role in training physicians and nurses for the future.