Gov. John Bel Edwards has returned from a brief trip to California with the news that the folks in Hollywood like us — they really like us — and might be willing to shoot more movies in the state.
Why shouldn’t West Coast entertainment moguls like Louisiana? Thanks to a generous tax incentive for movie production, state government gets about a quarter in revenue for every dollar awarded in giveaways, according to various economic studies. It’s the kind of math that only a special effects wizard from Tinsel Town could dress up as plausible.
Under a modest reform passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year, the credits have been scaled back a bit, but there’s no hard data suggesting that the program makes economic sense. Edwards’ revenue secretary, Kimberly Robinson, promised a new study next spring will show rosier numbers for the program’s economic benefits.
Why didn’t the governor wait for those study findings before courting more business from filmmakers? If this caper were a movie, they’d probably call it “Dazed and Confused.”