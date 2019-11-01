Saturday’s Louisiana Book Festival is the 16th, and the event at the State Library in downtown Baton Rouge has become a big celebration of the written word, authors and art.
More than 230 authors and experts will address books and interesting subjects at 100 programs over the day. There are pavilions for young readers and for teens as well.
Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage includes many of the nation’s famous authors. For their fans, the festival is an opportunity to meet and hear them or to get a signed copy of many of the books discussed.
We commend the library staff and volunteers, sponsors and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism for supporting one of the best book events in the South, if not in the nation.