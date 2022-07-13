Democrats at all levels of government, much of the mainstream media, pundits and uninformed individuals are shouting about the end of a women's right to abortion with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. They lament the decision by the U.S Supreme Court as a reversal of a constitutional right.
There is no right to abortion in the Constitution. Abortion is not mentioned, and the court did not ban abortion.
The court followed the Constitution by passing the power to the states under the 10th Amendment, which declares "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
Some states have no ban or restrictions on abortion. Some take a more restrictive stance with abortion. This is the essence of democracy. Power to the states or the people, not unelected judges.
Pro-lifers worked within the system for years to accomplish their goals. The pro-abortionists may work on the state legislatures and the elected officials or press for a constitutional amendment.
Many however, instead of working within the system, want to change it by packing the court or eliminating the Senate filibuster because the ruling did not go their way.
RON CHAPOTON
financial planner
Hammond