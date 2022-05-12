Like toddlers with firecrackers, it is not that unusual for Louisiana lawmakers to fool around with explosive topics by offering poorly drafted legislation. But legislators are supposed to be adults, with a goal of first doing no harm to the realities of economic and social life in our state.
So when a majority of the state House overruled its Education Committee's clear rejection of a broad and difficult-to-enforce Louisiana version of Florida's infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill, we had to wonder who is in charge of the matches these days.
The bill is a clear and present danger to economic development, particularly to the vital tourism industry in greater New Orleans and elsewhere in Louisiana.
How many people are going to book a fun-filled vacation in a state with 13th-century social attitudes? We don’t want to find out.
Corporate America is still stunned by the haste with which Florida’s Republicans turned on business, viciously attacking Disney's operations because of the company's legitimate concern that the GOP’s antigay wing would damage tourism.
House Bill 837 by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, is a Louisiana version of Florida bigotry, barring bar teachers and other school personnel from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms. It would also prohibit teachers from talking about their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students through high school.
In committee hearings, critics focused not just on the unjust and ugly way that the bill targets students from nontraditional families, but also practical questions about how such a bill would be enforced. A bipartisan 7-4 vote opposed the bill.
In a highly unusual move, the full House voted to rescue it from committee and schedule a “committee of the whole” discussion on the House floor.
While the 55 members of the House who voted to discharge the bill are enough to pass it on to the state Senate, we hope that members will listen when serious questions are raised from teachers and others concerned about such a sweeping measure.
And business interests should no longer be shy about saying that this is a bad idea. Otherwise, they are complicit not only in injustice to kids, but in the economic consequences of HB837.