In Louisiana, where we desperately need and want our students’ scores to go up, the newest results from the ACT college readiness test reflect some challenges but also some successes in education for our state.
The composite score on the ACT is a maximum 36, and the national average is 20.8, down a bit for the 1.9 million high school graduates who took the test in 2018.
That number, though, does not include many of the students in other states who don’t take the test, meaning that most states’ results are skewed toward college-bound students.
Louisiana is one of the minority of states requiring all public school students to take the test, almost ensuring that its average will be lower than states where students self-select for post-high-school ambitions.
In Louisiana, students had the most success with English, where 53 percent of test-takers met or exceeded the benchmarks for college success.
However, just 35 percent of students met the standard for reading; 24 percent for math and 25 percent for science.
Nationally, 60 percent of students met the English benchmark, 46 percent reading, 40 percent math and 36 percent science.
Math scores have declined nationally since 2012. It is one of the best indicators of a student’s potential to succeed in college.
"The negative trend in math is a red flag for our country, given the growing importance of math and science skills in the increasingly tech-driven U. S. and global job market," ACT CEO Marten Roorda said in a written statement.
A lower score is a mathematical reality. Last year, the composite score for Louisiana was 19.5, and this year it is 19.3.
The state’s score is for public and private schools, and even a small drop is a cause for concern. Apples to apples, Louisiana students finished 12th among states where all students take the exam.
That’s better than some states and within the data for Louisiana, Superintendent John White said, there are encouraging signs that more students are staying in school, thus becoming eligible for the ACT test. When those are lower-performing students in earlier grades, that impacts the average, but White is certainly correct that it is better for students to finish high school.
Overall, more students are scoring a 21 composite, or basically college-eligible, and that’s another good sign.
But the bottom line is still one where Louisiana has a long way to go. A more rigorous high-school education will move that ACT needle and it needs a push in the right direction.