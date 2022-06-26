If the situation weren’t so tragic, I would have chuckled reading the June 19 Advocate article “In Jan. 6 case, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher.”
The article relates the imbalance in sentences handed down to the various rioters. Instead of the bulk of these criminals being thankful they got a very light sentence, those who drew longer sentences whined through their attorneys.
Greg Hunter, one of the knucklehead defense attorneys, summed it up like this: “Depending on the judge you get, the same facts could get you anything from probation to months in jail.”
Hunter continues: “When you can literally look at who the judge is, who has been assigned to the case, and know that every defendant is going to get more time or less time because of the judge they drew … that doesn’t promote respect for the law.”
Respect for the law, Hunter said? That ship sailed on Jan. 6. And I would think even the greenest attorney knows full well that sentences have always varied from one judge to the next.
JOHN SINGLETON
machinery designer
Baton Rouge