In a Congress where Democrats and Republicans can’t seem to agree on anything, it was a surprise to see the Senate unanimously pass a measure to make daylight saving time permanent.
The Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time a year-round standard beginning in the fall of 2023.
Even the bill's sponsors, Florida Republican Marco Rubio and Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, were taken aback when it passed by unanimous consent. Changing clocks twice a year is an annoyance, but hopefully, the House of Representatives will be more deliberate in considering the impacts.
Congress approved year-round daylight saving time in 1974 as an energy conservation measure, but in northern states with short winter days, it led to late sunrises and children waiting on school buses in the dark. It lasted only a year.
That would be less of a problem here in Louisiana: Our shortest winter days offer about 10 1/4 hours of sunlight.
Still, December and January sunrises can approach 7 a.m. under Central Standard Time, so a change would make for some dark mornings.
That would be fine for folks who want to sleep in and fish at dawn, but parents with schoolchildren might not be so pleased.