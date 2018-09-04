Louisiana's state government is in better shape financially than it has been in a while, and the Wall Street bond rating agencies are noticing.
The opinions of the agencies are important because they are a factor in setting interest rates on borrowing, which the state does often through bond issues. But beyond that practical issue, state leaders point to the bond ratings as validation of policies from an independent source.
With a hard-fought battle over state finances having concluded with renewal of about half of the newest state sales tax penny, and some increases in other taxes, the state is indeed in better shape financially.
"For too long, our state lacked the stability and predictability we needed, but those days are over," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "We still have a long way to go, but with our economy growing, more people finding work, and our commitment to improve health outcomes and access to education, Louisiana is finally headed in the right direction."
Right direction, but as the governor noted, not entirely positive: S&P Global Ratings, one of the "big three" agencies, revised its financial outlook for Louisiana from “negative” to “stable.”
Not exactly three cheers, that. But it's far better than the years of budgets that failed to pay the bills, improperly propping up the operating budget with one-time money and other financial gimmicks.
From July 1, the start of the new fiscal year, state government is in better shape and the economy broadly has improved, although significant hits were taken in the oil patch of Acadiana because of low energy prices.
We would make three observations that somewhat undercut the governor's cheerleading.
One is that the same ratings agencies that punished Louisiana once the bottom fell out of oil prices were also pretty much oblivious to the financial gimmicks and short-term financing during much of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's two terms. The agencies also did not cover themselves in glory during the Wall Street run-up before the markets crashed in 2008.
The ratings are better positive — or "stable" — than bad, but they are not the whole story.
Secondly, the governor knows better than most just how much bitterness and political blood was spilled to reach this point of relative stability, during seemingly endless special sessions of the Legislature. Governmental dysfunction cannot be blessed away by the ratings, even if bondholders are assured of their money for the next few years.
Some of the money raised by the Legislature was just manna from the U.S. Treasury; income taxes for Louisiana are a bit higher because of the Trump administration's federal tax cuts, which reduce a deduction on state tax returns.
And that, as with other policies, represents the biggest problem, the missed opportunity of 2016-18. The governor deserves credit for pushing for more foundational tax reforms, but the Legislature could not bring itself to adopt wide-ranging improvements in the tax system.
Getting from "stable" to "positive" requires more than the status quo stability, and the failure of the legislators elected in 2015 still undermines whatever progress has been made.