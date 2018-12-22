Border Wall
Buy Now

A truck drives along Mexican side of a U.S. border fence separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico, and Sunland Park, New Mexico. More than 700 companies, including seven in Louisiana, have signed up as potential contractors to build President Donald Trump's proposed 30-foot-high, multibillion-dollar border wall.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

As televised Christmas specials go, Friday's brinksmanship on Capitol Hill over funding for a border wall might have been a plus for Nielsen ratings, but it was a setback for the American people.

In a drama worthy of Scrooge,, and after two years of having ample GOP majorities in House and Senate, President Donald Trump declared he absolutely had to have $5 billion — the latest number, of several — for his campaign promise of a “wall,” somewhere down there on the Rio Grande. If not, he pledged to veto necessary spending bills, including among other provisions a short-term extension of flood insurance, vital to our economies along the Gulf Coast. All of this at Christmas, and for the sake of a wall candidate Trump repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for.

Border security is important, but a border “wall” does not make a lot of sense, about as much as the president’s earlier notion that the people of Mexico would pay to build the wall. They won’t. But what is surely a profound disservice to the people of the United States is to throw government into chaos with eleventh-hour ultimatums via iPhone.

This isn't worthy of the greatest democracy on earth, and it's the result of lawmakers' failure to build a budget in a timely fashion, which was complicated by  presidential mismanagement of the clock.

There is a lot of blame to go around, but the president is supposed to be in charge, and he’s acting out.

Louisiana Republicans stand with Trump as President, Democrats face off over border wall

View comments