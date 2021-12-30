Unwrapped under one Louisiana university’s Christmas tree this year was a cherished gift that was seven years in the asking — an R1 designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette was one of nine public and private institutions elevated in 2021 to that most elite status, where it joins LSU and Tulane in state among the top 137 universities recognized for academic excellence, elite research, innovation and global impact. Its Carnegie classification, which it shares with the other elite universities, is “Doctoral/Very High Research.”
In acknowledging the institution’s new status, revealed by the Chronicle of Higher Education, President E. Joseph Savoie said in a statement, “It is a tribute to the faculty, staff and student researchers whose work has pushed the bounds of scholarship and innovation and drawn significant national and international attention to the university and to the region it is proud to serve.”
Jim Henderson, president of the nine-member University of Louisiana System, the state’s largest, congratulated Savoie; Ramesh Kolluru, vice president of research, innovation and economic development; faculty and staff for this achievement.
UL Lafayette’s research funding rose to a historic high of $164 million in 2020, up $102 million since 2013. Kolluru, in his role since 2014, said the university nowadays is writing more proposals and seeking more grants in more areas of study.
Research efforts include child development, water management, big data, green energy and, since the pandemic, vaccine development. It participated in Pfizer’s search for a COVID-19 vaccine, which was life-saving.
UL Lafayette will say more later about the new designation, but there’s no better time to applaud than now.