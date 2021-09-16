A darker side of Louisiana’s joie de vivre society is obesity, although it is not only étouffée or jambalaya that contribute to the problem.
Across the nation and the world, many other communities suffer from poor nutrition or just plain junk-food pounds. That is why there was an important and all-too-often deadly link between obesity and coronavirus deaths.
That linkage has to be explored and better understood. We hope that when the Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards look to ways to spend coronavirus recovery funding provided by Congress, university researchers across Louisiana will get grants to probe our specific problem, but also to generate answers to the problem worldwide.
The new president of LSU, William F. Tate IV, met with the editorial board of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune and pointed to academic research and particularly the university’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center as jewels for his system statewide.
Pennington’s vital role in research and clinical trials focusing on the complex interactions of obesity, diabetes and potentially fatal diseases like the coronavirus are pathways for us to look to the longer future after the immediate crisis of the pandemic is over.
Scientists predict that coronavirus in one form or another will be with us for a long time. No one can forecast how that will play out. What we do know is that there is an urgent need for better understanding of how America’s obesity problem crashed into the coronavirus, with fatal impacts across Louisiana.