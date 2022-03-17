In 1957, the Soviet Union stunned the United States by launching Sputnik, the first earth-orbiting satellite, destabilizing the widely held American belief that we were technologically superior to the Russians.
Our very public failure generated fear and uncertainty, forcing the United States to ask some very difficult questions: Were we producing enough high-quality scientists and engineers? Should we invest precious resources into higher education for research and development? And ultimately, were we prepared to successfully defend the country against our enemies? The answer to all these questions was a resounding "no" — and it served as a wake-up call to an entire nation.
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are witnessing this generation’s Sputnik moment. If we are to protect our nation, we must take a hard look in the mirror, ask those same questions of ourselves, and realize that the answer is still a hard “no.”
After the embarrassment of Sputnik, our country’s leaders responded decisively by supporting the 1958 National Defense Education Act (NDEA) — perhaps the most transformative investment ever made in the people of this country through higher education. Because the nation acted expediently, we were able to course-correct and ultimately be victorious against the former USSR.
Today, we must view recent world events through the lens of national and state defense, understanding that STEM research and education are tools we can deploy to protect freedom and democracy.
Louisiana — and LSU — are uniquely positioned to act because of existing research and industry strengths. The complexity of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict is that the deeply entangled intersections of sectors like energy, cybersecurity and agriculture have ripple effects across the globe. And these industries must be strengthened for our own security. After all, defense is not limited to missiles and drones — defense is about building stable infrastructures for food, energy, technology, education and more.
We at LSU have a duty to serve the needs of the people both in Louisiana and across the U.S. That’s why we have addressed investments necessary for key areas that have both broad and deep influence in these areas in our Pentagon for Protection, or our Scholarship First Agenda. These areas are critical to promotion of Louisiana’s industry and workforce, as well as our national security needs, a legacy from our earliest days as a military academy.
Prior to invading, the Russians executed a massive cyberattack on Ukraine, taking out major government departments to weaken the country’s ability to defend itself. The Russian invasion disrupted the oil market, causing gas prices to soar. And back in spring 2021, a Russia-based cybercrime group attacked the largest fuel pipeline in our nation, demonstrating the crossover between the need for stronger cybersecurity and a more secure energy industry, another point in LSU’s proposal.
Our country is the top producer of oil and natural gas in the world, and in Louisiana, energy is our leading industry. While we are not reliant on Russia for energy, our allies in Europe are, and if we are to defend the alliance, we need to support this industry with outstanding research.
History tells us that society breaks down when food becomes scarce, and Ukraine is a major global agricultural producer for countries well beyond its own borders. To be blunt, people in Eastern Europe will starve if nothing is done to stabilize the agricultural markets. But even here in Louisiana, we are no strangers to food insecurity. To remain competitive in agriculture and to feed people here and around the world, Louisiana requires investment to achieve the very best in research and development.
What we should remember about the aftermath of Sputnik is this: Through rapid but purposeful investment in universities, people, and research, we saw incredible scientific advances, increased national security and a return to international competitiveness for the U.S.
This is our moment. We dealt with the first Sputnik challenge. Higher education responded. We stand ready to respond and to protect again. Duty calls.
William F. Tate IV is president of LSU.