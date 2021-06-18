LSU was in a big rush last summer to chisel Troy H. Middleton’s name off the university library, and the descendants of the late general and school president say the university's Board of Supervisors did not take the time to consider the late soldier’s complicated legacy.
Now, the family members are suing LSU seeking money and the return of the late general’s personal belongings and memorabilia, some of which are on display on campus. They claim LSU is slow-walking their request.
Middleton became LSU president in 1951, a time when the barriers of segregation were falling. In many cases, educational institutions were desegregating under court orders, but the more enlightened of them did so voluntarily.
James Williams, who was LSU board chairman at the time of the decision last summer, said archived minutes show Middleton said the university has "repeatedly made it clear it does not want Negro students.”
Williams said Middleton’s legacy is more than "just a few stray comments," most notably in a letter he wrote to former University of Texas Chancellor Harry Ransom in 1961 that said LSU still kept black students "in a given area."
Williams cited a letter from Middleton dated May 1, 1956, which said: "I do not want Negro students at LSU. I believe in segregation of races, and, no matter what may come, I shall not associate with Negroes."
Those comments, the board decided, outweighed distinguished patriotic service across two world wars in celebrated confrontations like the Second Battle of the Marne and the Battle of the Bulge.
The decision to remove Middleton’s name was unanimous, and within hours a campus worker used a crowbar and a hammer to strike his name from the storied but decaying library he fought to build.
A court fight with his descendants seems like an unnecessary denouement.
The descendants want monetary damages for "extreme humiliation and embarrassment," which seems a little far-fetched.
Jill Craft, the family’s attorney, said the real point is to get back Troy Middleton's papers and memorabilia.
If that’s so, the quest for money seems discordant.
At the same time, it’s hard to argue against the family’s plea to recover the papers and mementos, some of which are on display in LSU’s William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum.
The list of Middleton items is 26 pages long. The items include a bayonet from 1917, a Russian saber, his Distinguished Service Medal, two Bronze Stars and a Silver Star. Also included is personal correspondence with Gens. George S. Patton, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Omar Bradley, along with huge collections of photos, even a Christmas card list from the war years.
Craft said LSU cannot find a deed, loan or any other paperwork concerning the collection, which was loaned to LSU by Middleton himself in 1972, four years before the general died.
Ernie Ballard III, the school’s media relations director, said LSU offered to return the general’s personal belongings. But the school “cannot simply give away the parts of the collection that constitute historical government records and documents that may properly belong to the university and/or the federal government.”
This hardly seems like a matter worth a court fight. But now we have one and it will be up to Judge William Morvant, of 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, to sort it out.