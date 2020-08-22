Since the start of the pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards has been an evangelist for extensive testing, both of those experiencing symptoms and those who are asymptomatic but still able to transmit the novel coronavirus. Understanding the deadly virus’ reach is key to planning for future medical needs, the theory goes, as well as figuring out which public spaces can be safely opened and which should stay closed. And despite their party differences, Edwards has successfully leveraged a friendly relationship with the Trump administration to secure several rounds of federal testing resources.
That hasn’t always been enough to meet demand, though — not in Louisiana and certainly not in states across the country. Unlike Baton Rouge, Washington has not been consistently focused on making sure everyone who wants a test can get one, along with a speedy result. As with too many other aspects of the pandemic response, the administration has punted this task largely to the states.
So we’re glad to see some state leaders, including Edwards, step in to fill the void. The governor recently joined with the Rockefeller Foundation and five of his peers to form a multistate purchasing compact and procure 500,000 15-minute turnaround antigen tests for each of the member states.
It’s the first such effort involving testing, and it should harness the states’ communal purchasing strength rather than leaving each to fend for itself, let manufacturers know they can plan on a steady customer base going forward, and hopefully create a more reliable pipeline.
Along with Edwards, the other governors forming the consortium are Republicans Larry Hogan of Maryland, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, and Mike DeWine of Ohio, as well as Democrats Ralph Northam of Virginia and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. Since the initial announcement, the concept has proven so popular that other states have sought to join, Politico reports. North Carolina, Rhode Island, Utah and Arkansas signed on before the consortium closed off membership, at least for now, to make sure demand doesn’t outstrip supply.
While some of these other governors from both parties have been openly critical of the Trump administration’s efforts on this front, Edwards has mostly downplayed any frustration. He did, though, throw a little shade at President Donald Trump’s stated skepticism of widespread testing.
“Contrary to what some people believe, testing doesn’t create a case. There’s a case out there or not, but testing gives you an opportunity to know where the cases are,” Edwards said.
He’s right. The more we know and the more quickly we know it, the better chance we have of opening more of our economy and working our way back to some semblance of normal.