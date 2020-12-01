Perhaps it was always natural that there would be a friendly rivalry or competition between Baton Rouge and the Crescent City down the river. One byproduct of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was that not only did Baton Rouge have an opportunity to welcome those fleeing the flooding of New Orleans, but also learned forcibly how much the two regions are bound not only socially but economically.
Still true, today.
But whether it is from New Orleans or Timbuktu, a good idea can be taken from anywhere, but it just happens that the Crescent City’s recent and successful drive for 2020 gifts to help nonprofits there has helped to inspire features of today’s important Giving Tuesday, 225 Gives.
Spearheaded by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the GiveNOLA Day in June was a tremendous success, raising north of $7 million for nonprofits and charitable organizations in the Crescent City.
Many of the fundraising appeals that were so successful, despite the pandemic’s hardships, have been incorporated into 225Gives.
There will be some 200 nonprofits that donors can choose to support. Givers can choose what areas of interest are their priorities for gifts. Often, matching funds have been supplied by supporters of the organizations involved.
Everybody loves a sale, and it’s just as much human nature to want to stretch one’s own contribution with a matching grant.
We believe that the greater Baton Rouge area will step up today. With so many businesses and institutions sadly affected by the events of 2020, now is the perfect time for the generosity of our people to support organizations that need money to uplift our sometimes-battered communities across the region.
225Gives was spearheaded by Capital Area United Way and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, with start-up funds from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation.
There are challenge grants that match checks to nonprofits with the most unique donors; lottery-based awards will occur during the day to add to a donor’s gift to agencies. Some of these ideas were successful for GiveNOLA in the summer. We hope that they are as interesting to donors today, as these are donations that will help charitable and service organizations throughout the greater Baton Rouge area.
Our path forward for 2021 is still maybe a bit unclear, though there is optimism that a coronavirus vaccine may help us economically and socially as we enter the new year. Unquestionably, though, the private and public facets of society benefit from the “third sector” of nonprofit and charitable organizations.