When the calendar flips to August, it always takes us back to the dark memories of Hurricane Katrina or the great flood of 2016 or Hurricane Laura’s assault on Lake Charles, just a year ago.
This year, August will probably be remembered for the fourth, and most intense, spike of COVID-19 infections. Hospitalizations are breaking records every day, we have regressed to a mask mandate, and there is no end in sight. Our vaccination rate is among the lowest in the land, and now we are paying the price.
Storms and sicknesses are different experiences, of course. For us, the threat of storms is more vivid and the peril is easier to see.
But imagine for a minute what would happen if we approached the threat of a storm with the same cavalier attitude that has defined our fight against COVID-19.
There would be less sandbagging, no stockpiling of emergency supplies, fewer lines at gas pumps. We would belittle the expertise of the hurricane center, and the meteorologists who have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe. If an evacuation were ordered, people would object and publicity-seeking politicians would rush into court.
In August 2005 and 2016 and 2020, we overcame cruel storms by seeing ourselves as a community and appreciating our obligations to our state and our neighbors. This year, we seem to see ourselves as a collection of individuals, concerned chiefly with our own rights.
Let's fight COVID-19 by reconnecting with our better August instincts, remembering we are the people who survived and rebuilt after Katrina, sheltered our neighbors, built the Cajun Navy.