We haven't even tried to count the number of state task forces and commissions about education on which Philip Rozeman has served over many years.
But he is not a professional educator, except for mentoring roles with other physicians. The Shreveport cardiologist, though, has grasped the critical importance of a better educational system for the future of Louisiana.
He has demonstrated his commitment through groups like the Alliance for Education and Education's Next Horizon, among many others.
The Council for a Better Louisiana honored Rozeman with the organizations Robert B. Hamm Award for Distinguished Public Service.
“His work at both the state and local level has brought people together and made a difference in the lives of countless students across our state," CABL President Barry Erwin said.
The Hamm Award he received has been shared with other remarkable leaders in education reforms, including Leslie Jacobs of New Orleans and the late Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
We add our congratulations and urge Rozeman to keep it up. Over the past couple of years, the need for stronger public education policies has been shown nationwide, but particularly in Louisiana.