On the police shows of television, complicated crimes get neatly resolved in an hour. In the real world, justice can take much longer, as residents of south Louisiana were reminded this month with the arrest of Oscar A. Lozada for the murder of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada.
Sylviane Lozada, a native of Belgium, went missing in 2011. Oscar Lozada left the country shortly after his wife’s disappearance, taking the couple’s daughter, Angelina, with him. Sylviane’s body was never recovered, complicating the investigation. But the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office persevered, collaborating with law enforcement officials in Belgium as well as Mexico, where Oscar and 12-year-old Angelina were living.
Mexican authorities arrested Oscar Lozada on Sept. 7 and extradited him back to the States to stand trial for his wife’s murder. Maj. Todd Morris, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office, met Mexican officials at the border to pick up Angelina, who was assigned to a foster family and may eventually end up with her mother’s relatives.
The final chapter of this case, now seven years old, hasn’t been written. That it has gotten this far is a testament to dedicated work by the Sheriff’s Office and its friends beyond our border. We commend them for their efforts.