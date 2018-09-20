After the press conference, EBRSO Major Todd Morris, center, smiles along with EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, right, and District Attorney Hillar Moore III, left. More than seven years after Sylviane Finck Lozada, a Brusly High School teacher disappeared, her husband Oscar A. Lozada has been arrested in her death and her daughter, Angelina Lozada, now 12 years old, has returned safely to Louisiana. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said Oscar A. Lozada, 43, was arrested Thursday in Texas after Mexican authorities helped bring him to the border on a second-degree murder warrant Friday Sept. 14, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Mexican authorities also took custody of couple's daughter, Angelina, this past week, and returned her to U.S. officials. She is now in the care of a foster family in Baton Rouge.