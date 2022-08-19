Ever since Blanche DuBois fetched up at the Kowalskis, and maybe even as far back at the Civil War, Louisiana has puzzled about how it fits in with the rest of the American South.
Tennessee Williams’ classic, "A Streetcar Named Desire," is about many things, including the differences, and similarities, between DuBois’ Belle Reve and Stanley Kowalski’s New Orleans.
Now, The Washington Post is offering a new way to calculate how Louisiana ranks in Southern-ness compared with its Sunbelt neighbors.
Data journalists at The Post surveyed the landscape of Airbnb listings and searched out terms that would only be employed to describe Southern properties, like “Southern Charm” or “Southern Hospitality.”
Maybe that doesn’t sound very scientific, but it beats the way the U.S. Census Bureau defines the South, since the agency includes Delaware in our region.
Based on their criteria, the sleuths at The Post decided that Mississippi is the most Southern state. More than 5% of its Airbnb listings included the targeted terms. Alabama clocked in second, trailed by South Carolina and Georgia.
Louisiana finished fifth, at just above 3%, though perhaps our state’s ranking was diminished because Airbnb listings would tilt toward New Orleans, where property owners might not see those terms as selling points.
Still, we beat out Tennessee and the rest of Dixie. Texas and Florida came in below 1%. Probably that's a result of Yankee in-migration.
Rating states on their Southern-ness, based on short-term rental touts, perhaps solves a nonexistent problem. But it’s fun to contemplate.