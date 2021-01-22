The U.S. Capitol looked even more majestic than usual Wednesday morning, gleaming in the sun and decked out for the stately occasion. For the small crowd there in person and the millions watching from home, it was simultaneously hard to believe and impossible to forget that just two weeks earlier, the building had been the scene of a crime against our democracy.
By the time President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office just before noon eastern time, it had transformed into something else: a symbol of survival, resilience, and continuity of government.
The insurrection of Jan. 6, tragically egged on by now-former President Donald Trump in his quest to overturn Biden’s win based on false claims of voting irregularities, is already part of the American story. Wednesday it took its rightful place in the new president’s unity-themed address as one more stress test survived.
“We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said. “From now, on this hallowed ground, where just a few days ago, violence sought to shake the Capitol's very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible to carry out the peaceful transfer of power, as we have for more than two centuries.”
The themes of longevity and stability were also palpable from the cast of characters on hand: Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mike and Karen Pence, but not Trump, who had already jetted off to retirement in Florida. They offered badly needed affirmation that the chain remains unbroken, that the transition from one administration to the next, according to the voters’ will, remains a bedrock of our system. These leaders from both parties put an exclamation point behind that principle, for an emotionally exhausted country and a relieved world to see.
Wednesday’s show of unity certainly doesn’t paper over the vast schisms that have plagued us over the past four years, and even before. Battles over policy differences, power sharing in a closely divided Senate, and the appropriate way to reckon with responsibility over the assault on the Capitol still loom.
Even so, Biden laid down a couple of important markers.
He asked for the benefit of the doubt but also promised to respect good faith disagreements.
“Hear me out,” Biden said. “Take a measure of me and my heart. If you still disagree so be it. That's democracy. That's America.”
But while he said differences of opinion are welcome, facts are non-negotiable.
“Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”